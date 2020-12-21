News18 Logo

Mitchell Scores 21 To Lead Hartford Over Maine 65-50

Mitchell Scores 21 To Lead Hartford Over Maine 65-50

D.J. Mitchell had a careerhigh 21 points on 6of8 shooting from 3point range and Hartford got past Maine 6550 on Sunday.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.: D.J. Mitchell had a career-high 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and Hartford got past Maine 65-50 on Sunday.

The Hawks edged the Black Bears 63-60 on Saturday.

Miroslav Stafl had 17 points and eight rebounds for Hartford (5-2, 2-0 America East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. PJ Henry added seven assists and Moses Flowers had seven rebounds.

Vilgot Larsson had 11 points for the Black Bears (0-2, 0-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


