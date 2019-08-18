Mixed Martial Arts: Stipe Miocic Reclaims Heavyweight Title with Knockout Win Over Daniel Cormier
Stipe Miocic knocked out Daniel Cormier to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title, as Nate Diaz dominatd Anthony Pettis in his first fight in over three years.
Stipe Miocic knocked out Daniel Cormier (Photo Credit: Reuters)
California: Stipe Miocic reclaimed the heavyweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Daniel Cormier and Nate Diaz scored a dominant decision win against Anthony Pettis in his first fight in over three years at the UFC 241 on Saturday night.
Former Olympic wrestler Cormier ducked under the longer reach of Miocic to land some heavy punches early before scoring a single-leg takedown and dominating his opponent on the ground.
But Miocic, who lost the heavyweight belt to Cormier via first-round knockout in July 2018, threw caution to the wind in the second, landing a number of heavy shots of his own.
With both men visibly tiring, Miocic changed his tactics in the fourth round, ripping a series of devastating left hooks to the body of his opponent to set up the stoppage with 51 seconds left on the clock.
In the co-main event, Diaz showed no signs of rust despite a three-year layoff following his last bout against Conor McGregor, controlling the tempo against former lightweight champion Pettis.
Fighting at welterweight, California native Diaz landed a late takedown to finish the first round strongly before pressuring Pettis against the fence in the second and landing some heavy strikes to the head and body.
Pettis did well to survive an onslaught of blows midway through the third and final round, but he couldn't do enough on the ground in the closing minutes to stop his 34-year-old opponent from getting a unanimous decision win on the scorecards of the judges.
"The reason I was off is because everybody sucks," Diaz said in the octagon before calling for a bout against welterweight challenger Jorge Masvidal, rather than a lucrative trilogy fight with McGregor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reebok CrossFit Nano 9.0 Review: Slickest Evolution of Versatile Fitness Shoes
- 'Superman': Tiger Shroff Deadlifts 200KG With an Ease, Impresses Ishaan Khatter and Fans
- Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Returns to Bat After Nasty Blow to the Neck
- PV Sindhu Chases Elusive Gold at BWF World Championships
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live