Mizoram Volleyball Player Lalventluangi Breastfeeds Baby on Field During Interval, Viral Photo Wins Internet

A photograph of a Mizoram volleyball player feeding her baby during interval of a match went viral.

Updated:December 10, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
A volleyball player from Mizoram Lalventluangi has gone viral on social media after her photograph of feeding her baby during the interval of a match made it to social media.

On the inauguration day of Mizoram State Games 2019, Lalventluangi, a spiker from Tuikum (Serchhip District) used the interval time to feed her 7-month baby. Eventually, she and her team also won that match and Lalventluangi expressed happiness over their victory.

Minister of State, Mizoram and the owner of I-League club Aizawl FC Robert Romawia Royte took to Twitter to post the photograph and gave a salute to the player for her commitment to both.

Since then Lalventluangi has been showered with praises on the internet for handling both her responsibilities with such elan. In a day and age when women are being pushed to have careers after marriage and having a baby as well, Lalventluangi is another example of how women can brilliantly handle all aspects of their lives.

There is a huge example of such division of duty in Serena Williams, who has made a successful comeback to the top of professional tennis after giving birth to her daughter and going through severe complications during the same.

Back in India, India's tennis star Sania Mirza is also preparing to make a comeback ahead of the Australian Open next year.

