News18» News»Sports»MLB Players' Union Hires Analytics Analyst From Fangraphs
1-MIN READ

MLB Players' Union Hires Analytics Analyst From Fangraphs

The baseball players association addressed a longstanding need, hiring Craig Edwards on Friday as senior analyst of economics and collective bargaining.

NEW YORK: The baseball players association addressed a long-standing need, hiring Craig Edwards on Friday as senior analyst of economics and collective bargaining.

Edwards, a 39-year-old who lives in Chicago, spent the past six years researching and writing analysis for FanGraphs.com.

He is a graduate of Drake and of Iowa College of Law, and he spent nine years in a legal practice.

Edwards, who also has written for ESPN.com, will report to general counsel Ian Penny.

Major League Baseball had greatly boosted the analytics capability of its labor relations division over the past decade.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


