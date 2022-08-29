MMA Star and Celebrity Trainer Nitesh Yadav Gives a Sneak Peek Into Training Routines of Popular Stars

Nitesh Yadav is a popular name in the Indian MMA circuit and trains celebrities like Jim Sarbh, Divya Agrawal, Varun Sood among others.

Nitesh Yadav is a household name in the Indian MMA circuit but the journey was never smooth. Born in Uttar Pradesh, Nitesh moved to Mumbai at a very early age and that’s where his struggle to become a national star in combat fighting began.

Life has now come a full circle for Nitesh. The same young boy who sold newspapers to fund his own coaching is training the most famous personalities in the country. Besides being an internationally-acclaimed MMA star, Nitesh Yadav is a well-known celebrity trainer.

He now gives us a sneak peek into the training routines of popular celebrities.

Nitesh works personally with Bollywood star Jim Sarbh, whose training routine is completely different to most of us. Nitesh shares with us what goes behind the scenes in the training regimes of these superstars.

“We have to keep in mind a lot of things while taking care of the training routines of stars like Jim Sarbh. It primarily depends on the project or movie he is working on and the kind of shape he wants to be in. His role in movies dictate what kind of routine could be applicable for him for that particular period. On top of that, his schedule is always packed and hence we have to take extra care that we don’t overload him with activities and he has enough energy for his shooting sessions. So, yeah it’s a complete package that we have to carefully take care of.”

Irrespective of this inspirational growth in his career, Nitesh is humble and rooted to reality. “I want to give back to the sport as much as it has given me and leave a significant mark in the MMA industry in years to come. It’s really encouraging to see so many youngsters taking up the sport and helping it develop so rapidly in the country.”

