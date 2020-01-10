Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Mo Farah Says He Would Have Quit Alberto Salazar Sooner Had He Known About Doping Violations

Alberto Salazar was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in October for doping violations.

AFP

Updated:January 10, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mo Farah Says He Would Have Quit Alberto Salazar Sooner Had He Known About Doping Violations
File photo of Mo Farah. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: British athletics great Mo Farah says he would have been the first athlete to leave disgraced coach Alberto Salazar's camp had he known he was involved in doping.

The 36-year-old Somalia-born distance runner -- who will bid for a third successive 10,000 metres Olympic title in Tokyo this year rather than continuing to conquer the marathon -- told the BBC he wished he had been aware sooner about Salazar's illegal activity at the Nike Oregon Project.

Farah was criticised for staying on with the 61-year-old Cuban-born naturalised American till 2017, two years after a BBC documentary first aired claims about doping within the camp.

When Salazar was banned for four years by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in October for doping violations, Farah was reluctant to talk about his former coach, who is now appealing the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"Had I had known the news, what Salazar did, it's taken four years, had I known that sooner I would have been the first one out," said Farah.

"That's the bit that's kind of annoying, I wish I'd known quicker. I haven't been part of Salazar for the last two years."

The World Anti-Doping Agency is to investigate athletes from the Oregon Project -- which Nike closed down in October -- and could retest past samples.

Farah, who achieved the 5,000 metres/10,000m Olympic double in 2012 and 2016, told the Daily Telegraph he feared nothing from having his previous samples retested.

"I don't think there has ever been a problem for me," he said.

"I am very honest, probably one of the most tested athletes. I am happy for all my tests to be retested and to use the samples.

"That's all you can do."

Farah, who is also a three-time world champion, said he could do nothing about there being a permanent cloud of doubt hanging over him because of his association with Salazar.

"I was out of that (Nike Oregon Project) two years ago," he said.

"That is quite a while. I believe in hard work. There is no allegation against me. It just follows me.

"You have got to be honest with yourself -- there is nothing that I would change."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram