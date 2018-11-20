English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Mo Farah to Participate in 2019 London Marathon
The multi-Olympic, world and European champion over 10,000 and 5,000 metres retired from the track after the 2017 season to concentrate full-time on the marathon, having dipped his toe in at London in 2014.
File image of Mo Farah.(Getty Images)
Loading...
European record holder Mo Farah is to run next year's London Marathon for the third time, organisers said on Tuesday.
The multi-Olympic, world and European champion over 10,000 and 5,000 metres retired from the track after the 2017 season to concentrate full-time on the marathon, having dipped his toe in at London in 2014.
In this year's race he finished third in two hours, six minutes, 21 seconds to break Steve Jones's 1985 British record but was more than two minutes adrift of winner Eliud Kipchoge, who has since taken the world record down to 2:01.39.
With another six months of dedicated training under his belt, Farah claimed his first win over the 26.2-mile distance by taking September's Chicago Marathon in 2:05.11 -- a European record.
"I'm delighted to confirm I'll be returning to race the Virgin Money London Marathon again next year," Farah said in a statement.
"I’ve often said how racing in London is very special to me and the London Marathon gives me the chance to run in front of my fans, on my home roads, where the atmosphere is like nothing else.
"I feel I have made great strides in the past year, finishing third in London in April, and winning my first major marathon in Chicago in October. That and breaking both the British and European records has given me the confidence that I can compete against the best marathon runners in the world.
"London always puts together a world-class field and I expect that will be exactly the same in 2019 and I can’t wait for the challenge."
Farah, 35, is the first athlete to be announced for the 2019 race, which will take place on Sunday April 28.
The multi-Olympic, world and European champion over 10,000 and 5,000 metres retired from the track after the 2017 season to concentrate full-time on the marathon, having dipped his toe in at London in 2014.
In this year's race he finished third in two hours, six minutes, 21 seconds to break Steve Jones's 1985 British record but was more than two minutes adrift of winner Eliud Kipchoge, who has since taken the world record down to 2:01.39.
With another six months of dedicated training under his belt, Farah claimed his first win over the 26.2-mile distance by taking September's Chicago Marathon in 2:05.11 -- a European record.
"I'm delighted to confirm I'll be returning to race the Virgin Money London Marathon again next year," Farah said in a statement.
"I’ve often said how racing in London is very special to me and the London Marathon gives me the chance to run in front of my fans, on my home roads, where the atmosphere is like nothing else.
"I feel I have made great strides in the past year, finishing third in London in April, and winning my first major marathon in Chicago in October. That and breaking both the British and European records has given me the confidence that I can compete against the best marathon runners in the world.
"London always puts together a world-class field and I expect that will be exactly the same in 2019 and I can’t wait for the challenge."
Farah, 35, is the first athlete to be announced for the 2019 race, which will take place on Sunday April 28.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Marvel Reveals the Official Timeline of MCU
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...