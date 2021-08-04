Mocked by Relatives, Tailor's Daughter Nisha Warsi Now Soars to Make a Mark in Hockey

Nisha Warsi had modest aspirations as a child. She had always had a strong desire to participate in sports, but she wanted to do it in a way that would not drain her parents’ bank account. Her family couldn’t afford much, so any opportunity to earn money via sports was always appreciated. She went with hockey.

Cut to 2021, and Nisha has a chance to win a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She wants to stand on the platform, arms intertwined with her Indian hockey colleagues, and make her nation and parents proud. The defender, who celebrated her 26th birthday last month, is now being celebrated across the country after the Indian hockey team made history to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Nisha, a product of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Pritam Rani Siwach’s academy in Sonipat, Haryana, has faced numerous personal battles to get to where she is.

Her father was a tailor before a stroke in 2015 paralysed him and caused him to retire. Before Nisha got a job with the Railways, her mother, Mahroon, worked at a foam manufacturing factory for a few years.

Her father, Sohrab Ahamad, a tailor by profession, recalled the day she was born and how their relatives had mocked the family on the birth of a girl. “Today, the same girl has brought laurels to the Warsi family," he told TOI.

Those were difficult times, according to Nisha’s mother Mahroon, who began working as a factory labourer so that her daughter may pursue her dreams. “When I used to leave her off to the stadium as early as 4 am., even in the dead of winter, people would criticise me and say it wouldn’t get us anywhere. It paid off today."

Nisha was even forced to leave the game at one point due to societal obstacles. Her coach, Siwach, persuaded her parents to let her pursue her goals. Fortunately, the interruption was brief.

Nisha’s family rejoiced in her Olympic win by distributing sweets to the neighbourhood. “We have all worked really hard and remained focused in preparation for the Olympics. We want all of those sacrifices to be worthwhile,” she explained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here