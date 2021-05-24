Mohali International Hockey Stadium to be Formally Renamed After Balbir Singh Senior on Death Anniversary

The Government of Punjab announced on Monday that the Mohali international hockey stadium will be dedicated to Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior, who died last year on May 25 after battling multiple health issues. Last year, he was cremated here with full state honours and the Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi had declared that the Mohali stadium will be renamed after the legendary player. A year later, the government has announced that the formal ceremony will take place on Tuesday.

“Mohali International Hockey Stadium will be dedicated to Padma Shri @BalbirSenior in a formal tribute ceremony at the Hockey Stadium on May 25 on the death anniversary of legendary sports person," The Government of Punjab Twitter handle said.

The legendary centre-forward is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons — Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. His sons are settled in Canada and he lived here with his daughter Sushbir and grandson Kabir. Sushbir, along with close relatives, was present at the funeral last year.

