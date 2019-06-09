Mohammed Shami Ahmed is an Indian cricketer. He was born on September 3, 1990, in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He is 28 years of age. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Bengal, Delhi Daredevils, ICC World XI, India A, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shami has played in 63 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 113 wickets at an average of 26.11. His bowling economy rate is 5.48. His best bowling figure is 4/35.

Shami has scored 131 runs at an average of 8.73. His highest score is 25. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.

Shami made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Delhi, January 6, 2013, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, March 13, 2019.

This Mohammad Shami: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.