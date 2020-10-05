Mohammedan SC Launch Jersey with Inspiration from Black Panther Movie to Begin New Era

Mohammedan Sporting Club is called the 'Black Panthers' of India and as they begin their revival, they took inspiration from the Marvel movie Black Panther for their new jersey. Mohammedan SC are one of the five participants in the I-League Qualifiers, which are beginning in Kolkata from October 8 and ahead of that, they announced their new official title partners and launched their jersey.

On Monday, Mohammedan launched their home and away jersey in the colours black and white with the 'Black Panther' neckpiece around the neck of the jersey. In the movie, the Black Panther wears that neckpiece, from which his entire suit come out and his powers kick in. With the name Black Panthers already given to them, Mohammedan smartly had their new jerseys designed with inspiration from the blockbuster Hollywood superhero film.

Also on Monday, Mohammedan announced their Bunkerhill as their official title partners.

Mohammedan SC will begin their I-League Qualifiers campaign on October 8 against Delhi-based Garhwal FC at 4.30PM. They will then play ARA FC on October 11 at 12.30PM, Bhawanipore FC on October 16 at 4.30PM and FC Bengaluru United on October 19 at 2.00PM. All the matches will be broadcasted by OneSport this season.

Mohammedan SC were the first Indian club to win the coveted Durand Cup in 1940. They also won the first Calcutta Football League title in 1934 and then went on to win it for 10 more times. They grabbed the prestigious Rover's Cup in 1940 and were also the first Indian club to win the Aga Khan Gold Cup on foreign soil in 1960 in Dhaka (Bangladesh). The Black Panthers have also won the IFA Shield for a historic six times.

Mohammedan are best known for their "invincible" era between 1934-1942 when they won seven CFL titles, Durand Cup, Rovers Cup and the IFA Shield. They have also won the Federation Cup twice.