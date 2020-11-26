MOL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group B Match, Molde vs Arsenal - Playing XI, Football

Arsenal have been in roaring form in the Europa League this season as they are yet to drop a point and if they notch up another victory in Norway, it would ensure a certain qualification for the knockout stage.

The Gunners have been an entirely different side in Europe, as they have not allowed their struggles in the Premier League shroud them – they have netted nine goals in three group games.

They were 4-1 winner at home to Molde earlier this month and look poised for another win.

Molde, on the other hand, had previously beaten Dundalk and Rapid Vienna by one-goal margins and hence, they too have a good chance to make it through to the next round irrespective of the result against Arsenal. However, a draw would be a rather handy result for the Norwegians.

UEFA Europa League Molde vs Arsenal: MOL vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Molde defender Kristoffer Haraldseid will continue to sit out, and now, manager Erling Moe will also have to manage without striker Ohi Omoijuanfo, who is down with illness. However, Leke James should start upfront and this will be Moe’s preferred Europa League lineup.

Mikel Arteta has had to grapple with a number of injuries when he locked horns against Leeds - Bukayo Saka and Willian both picked up injuries. Thomas Partey is still not fit after he injured his thigh and Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny have both tested positive for coronavirus .

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Team

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Captain: Eikrem

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Vice-Captain: Aubameyang

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Goalkeeper: Runar Alex Runarsson

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Defender: Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Kristoffer Haugen

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Midfielder: Stian Rode Gregersen, Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Etzaz Hussain,

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Striker: Ola Brynhildsen, Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Molde Predicted XI vs Arsenal: Andreas Linde (GK), Henry Wingo, Martin Bjornbak, Stian Rode Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Etzaz Hussain; Martin Ellingsen, Leke James, Ola Brynhildsen

UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS, Arsenal Predicted XI vs Molde: Runar Alex Runarsson (GK), Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding; Cedric Soares, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe