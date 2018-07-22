GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Molinari Wins Open to Become Italy's First Major Champion

Francesco Molinari became Italy's first major champion after firing a closing two-under-par 69 to win the British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Reuters

Updated:July 22, 2018, 11:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Molinari Wins Open to Become Italy's First Major Champion
Italy's Francesco Molinari reacts after a birdie putt on the 18th during the final round. (Reuters)
Carnoustie: Francesco Molinari became Italy's first major champion after firing a closing two-under-par 69 to win the British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

The 35-year-old from Turin underlined his status as the hottest player in world golf by finishing with an eight-under total of 276.

Molinari, playing alongside former world number one Tiger Woods in the final round, produced a joyful first-pump and hugged his caddie after holing a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole.

It was the Italian's third victory in five starts. He also ended as runner-up in the other two tournaments.

Woods appeared ready to end his 10-year victory drought in majors midway through the round. The American topped the leaderboard until his hopes nosedived following a double-bogey at the 11th and another dropped stroke at the next hole.

The 14-times major winner had to settle for a closing 71 and a 279 aggregate.

"The way Francesco played today was beautiful," said Woods after ending in a tie for sixth spot.

England's Justin Rose (69), Rory McIlroy (70) of Northern Ireland and American duo Kevin Kisner (74) and Xander Schauffele (74) finished in joint second place, two shots behind the winner.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...