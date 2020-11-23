Molino, Minnesota United Beat Rapids For First Playoff Win
Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 30 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 23, 2020, 8:27 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
ST. PAUL, Minn.: Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history.
Fourth-seeded Minnesota, unbeaten in its last nine games will play top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. Sporting beat San Jose in a shootout earlier Sunday.
Molino rolled a left-footer from the top of the area inside to post to open the scoring in the 22nd minute.
Dayne St. Clair, a 23-year old in his first playoff appearance, had six saves for Minnesota.
Lod ran onto a long through ball from Emanuel Reynoso at the top of the area, cut back to evade a defender and flicked in a left-footed side-netter to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute. Jan Gregus tapped a cross to a charging Molino who chipped it over sliding goalkeeper William Yarbrough to cap the scoring in the 79th.
Molino also scored twice in Minnesota’s 3-0 win over Dallas in the regular-season finale.
Colorado had won three in a row heading into the playoffs.