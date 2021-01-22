MON vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
- Last Updated: January 22, 2021, 16:54 IST
Borussia Monchengladbach will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Friday. The hosts will look to budge above their opponents into the fourth place if they bag a victory. On the other hand, Dortmund will be looking to bounce back after they were knocked down 2-1 by Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.
As far as the team composition is concerned, Borussia Monchengladbach will have to do without young midfielder Rocco Reitz, defender Mamadou Doucoure as well as Austria international Valentino Lazaro and forward Breel Embolo.
Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will not be able to avail the services of Belgium internationals Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard. Apart from this, left-back Marcel Schmelzer and young centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou are also missing out owing to injuries. Thomas Delaney is also serving the suspension.
Both the sides are evenly matched and they have the players to step up and be counted. For the depth and ability of both the sides, we expect a closely-fought draw and goals might not come in thick and fast.
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Captain: Youssoufa Moukoko
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Vice-captain: Wout Weghorst
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Goalkeeper: Roman Burki
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Defenders: Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Midfielders: Gio Reyna, Marco Reus, Ridle Baku, Renato Steffen
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Strikers: Wout Weghorst, Youssoufa Moukoko
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Borussia Monchengladbach probable line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Hannes Wolf
MON vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Borussia Dortmund probable line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Julian Brandt