English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Monaco Boss Backs Coach Thierry Henry After Dismal Start
Monaco's owners have backed Thierry Henry as coach, just hours after his side were beaten 4-0 by Paris St Germain to extend Henry's winless run at his new club to six games.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Monaco's owners have backed Thierry Henry as coach, just hours after his side were beaten 4-0 by Paris St Germain to extend Henry's winless run at his new club to six games.
Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco's vice-president, said they would not bow to mounting pressure and fire Henry, who has drawn two and lost four matches since succeeding Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim.
"Thierry Henry came for the long term, he is not a firefighter," Vasilyev told French TV channel Canal+.
The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker took over in the principality last month but has struggled in his new role at last season's Ligue 1 runners-up.
Injuries have played a part, with several first-team players unavailable, and a strategy of selling top players has hardly helped imbibe the club with a sense of stability. Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe are among those who have left in recent years.
"We've never had as many injured players," Vasilyev said. "We're lacking confidence, we're lacking luck."
Monaco were outclassed on Sunday as PSG breezed past them with a hat-trick from Edinson Cavani and a penalty from Neymar.
They are already out the Champions League, after taking just one point from a possible 12, and they sit joint bottom of Ligue 1 standings with seven points from 13 games.
Monaco's next game is on Saturday at Caen, who are two places above them in the table.
Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco's vice-president, said they would not bow to mounting pressure and fire Henry, who has drawn two and lost four matches since succeeding Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim.
"Thierry Henry came for the long term, he is not a firefighter," Vasilyev told French TV channel Canal+.
The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker took over in the principality last month but has struggled in his new role at last season's Ligue 1 runners-up.
Injuries have played a part, with several first-team players unavailable, and a strategy of selling top players has hardly helped imbibe the club with a sense of stability. Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe are among those who have left in recent years.
"We've never had as many injured players," Vasilyev said. "We're lacking confidence, we're lacking luck."
Monaco were outclassed on Sunday as PSG breezed past them with a hat-trick from Edinson Cavani and a penalty from Neymar.
They are already out the Champions League, after taking just one point from a possible 12, and they sit joint bottom of Ligue 1 standings with seven points from 13 games.
Monaco's next game is on Saturday at Caen, who are two places above them in the table.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Revealed! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Outfits Will be Created by This Designer
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wedding Picture Rights Sold for This Whopping Amount
- #MeToo: Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts to Mukesh Chabbra's Suspension from Kizie aur Manny
- Hindu Sena Writes to Piyush Goyal, Requests Him to Rename 'Tipu Express' to 'Ananth Express'
- The PUBG Mobile Challenge is Heading For The Finals in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...