Monaco GP: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ‘Unhappy’ With His Thursday Practice Sessions

Formula 1 action returns to the famous streets of Monaco for the sport’s most legendary Grand Prix today. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Formula 1 star Max Verstappen was unhappy with his Thursday free practice sessions for the iconic race. Verstappen finished third and fourth in Thursday’s two practice sessions and the Dutchman shared his thoughts after a tough practice session ahead of the Monaco GP.

The Dutchman’s agony seems palpable as Red Bull arrived in Monte Carlo as one of the big favourites and having done well at the venue for many years. They also have a much more competitive 2021 car compared to Mercedes, with whom they are vying hard for a champions slot.

According to a SkySports report, Verstappen explained why he was unhappy with his twin practice sessions on Thursday and cited Red Bull’s RB16B’s deficiency around slow corners as one of the key factors for his lack of pace. His teammate Sergio Perez topped Thursday’s first practice session and Red Bull finished the day with 0.4s gap to surprise Ferrari. Verstappen, who is hoping to cut Lewis Hamilton’s 14-point title lead,believes that this might pose a problem for both him and the Red Bull Racing team.

“"You want the car to turn quickly, especially in the slow corners,” Verstappen said about the slow corners that make up the majority of the Monaco street circuit."We are too slow, not just a little bit, I think quite a bit,” he added.

While his pace wasn’t terribly slow, he believes that it might be problematic.The 23-year-old was also not optimistic about his qualifying chances, as he offered a very doubtful opinion about his prospects for Saturday.

Given Verstappen’s fear, a lot can change between free practice sessions, qualifying and it would be alldown on Sunday to see how the Dutch driver and his team perform on the big day.

