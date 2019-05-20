Money in the Bank 2019: Possibilities as WWE Announce Mick Foley Will Reveal New Championship on RAW

HARDCORE PLS — Jack G. King (@JackTheJobber) May 20, 2019

Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per view saw WWE surprising fans with a new announcement. Following the conclusion of Miz vs Shane McMohan steel cage match, it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer and legend Mick Foley will announce a new championship into the company.While it was not revealed what the championship belt will represent, speculations are rife that it could be the re-emergence of the WWE hardcore championship belt that existed between 1998 and 2002 and saw Foley as the inaugural champion.Here are three possibilities regarding what Mick Foley could reveal as the new championship title belt is on RAW, following Money in the Bank 2019.A no-brainer, since WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was the inaugural champion following its introduction (as a joke) in 1998. While the title was taken off from the show in 2002, Mick Foley, who is considered to be the greatest Hardcore Champion, could bring it back. Twitter too seems to agree with a number of fans hoping it is the hardcore title that makes a comeback.Though posted on Twitter by a fan @hairywrestling, it could be a possibility. According to the Twitter user, the title "Can be defended on any Network show or in clips uploaded on Twitter/YouTube. 24/7 rules. I'd love to be watching Ride Along, they pull up for some food, and someone comes from out of nowhere, rolls them up, and drives off with the belt."Another one from the Attitude Era that disappeared, this mid-card title could allow for a number of stars, who are not getting screen time to get into the limelight. Stars like Cesaro, or Rusev, who hail from Europe could be potential wrestlers vying for the title.Mid-card title for women, like the Intercontinental Championship: While there are two main titles for women on the show's roster, with one being still held by Becky Lynch and the other having been won by Bayley, it seems a mid-card title like the Intercontinental title could give the female wrestlers of WWE, better chances of shining. Stars like Liv Morgan or others who have been missing could actually get another chance to shine. And with Rousey not there, the women's division could do with a little push.Notably, MITB saw both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston retain their respective titles, while Bayley got a surprise win over newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase. However, the biggest surprise of the evening was the return of Brock Lesner who won the Money in the Bank ladder match for men to win the briefcase, and effectively become the number one contender for the title of his choice.