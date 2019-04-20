English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Monte-Carlo Masters: Lajovic Reaches Maiden Masters Final After Medvedev Meltdown
Monte-Carlo Masters: Dusan Lajovic fought off a rampant Daniil Medvedev early on to win 7-5, 6-1 to reach his maiden Masters final.
Monte-Carlo Masters: Dusan Lajovic fought back a double break to beat Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Serbian Dusan Lajovic reached his first Masters final when he mastered windy conditions to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday.
Lajovic, who will take on either 11-times champion Rafa Nadal of Spain or Italian Fabio Fognini, trailed 3-0 in the opening set before going through the gears.
The 10th-seeded Medvedev could not hold the pace as whirlwinds swept across centre court at the Monte Carlo Country Club.
Lajovic quickly moved 4-0 up in the second set against a frustrated opponent, who bowed out on the second match point.
The dream week continues for @Dutzee 😱🙌— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) April 20, 2019
Watch the #RolexMCMasters on @TennisTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/GKPEj63p57
