Monte-Carlo Masters: Lajovic Reaches Maiden Masters Final After Medvedev Meltdown

Monte-Carlo Masters: Dusan Lajovic fought off a rampant Daniil Medvedev early on to win 7-5, 6-1 to reach his maiden Masters final.

Reuters

Updated:April 20, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
Monte-Carlo Masters: Dusan Lajovic fought back a double break to beat Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final.
Serbian Dusan Lajovic reached his first Masters final when he mastered windy conditions to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

Lajovic, who will take on either 11-times champion Rafa Nadal of Spain or Italian Fabio Fognini, trailed 3-0 in the opening set before going through the gears.

The 10th-seeded Medvedev could not hold the pace as whirlwinds swept across centre court at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Lajovic quickly moved 4-0 up in the second set against a frustrated opponent, who bowed out on the second match point.
