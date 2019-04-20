Monte-Carlo Masters: Lajovic Reaches Maiden Masters Final After Medvedev Meltdown

Serbian Dusan Lajovic reached his first Masters final when he mastered windy conditions to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday.Lajovic, who will take on either 11-times champion Rafa Nadal of Spain or Italian Fabio Fognini, trailed 3-0 in the opening set before going through the gears.The 10th-seeded Medvedev could not hold the pace as whirlwinds swept across centre court at the Monte Carlo Country Club.Lajovic quickly moved 4-0 up in the second set against a frustrated opponent, who bowed out on the second match point.