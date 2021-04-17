sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»Monte Carlo Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas to Play Andrev Rublev in Final
1-MIN READ

Monte Carlo Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas to Play Andrev Rublev in Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Andrey Rublev (Photo Credit: AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Andrey Rublev (Photo Credit: AP)

Monte Carlo Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans while Andrey Rublev beat Casper Ruud to make the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev for the title. Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain’s Evans, who knocked out world number one Novak Djokovic in the last 16. Tsitsipas has yet to drop a set in Monte Carlo this week and is through to his third Masters 1000 final. He finished runner-up in Canada in 2018 and Madrid the following year.

“I am indeed pleased with the performance," said Tsitsipas.

“I found ways to play at my best. It was really difficult to maintain my level of consistency and I am really happy I managed to deal with all the different moments during the match."

“It’s a dream of mine to be playing in the final," he added.

RELATED NEWS

Rublev beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5 to advance to his first Masters 1000 final, ensuring there was no letdown after his elimination of 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

“It is an amazing feeling. It is my first (ATP Masters 1000) final, so I am really happy," said Rublev.

“We will see what is going to happen. I will try to do my best."

Rublev trailed by a break in both sets but recovered to beat Ruud for the fourth time in as many attempts.

Ruud, 22, knocked out 2019 winner Fabio Fognini to make the last four in Monte Carlo 24 years after his father Christian had reached the quarter-finals.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 17, 2021, 21:38 IST