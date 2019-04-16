SPONSORED BY
Monte-Carlo Masters: Taylor Fritz Through to Round 2 After Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Retires

AFP

Updated:April 16, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is making his return after having a knee surgery last year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Monaco: American Taylor Fritz profited from Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's back problem, advancing 6-4, 2-0 on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Tsonga's pullout after 57 minutes on court was a setback as he returns from 2018 knee surgery.

The Frenchman, who turns 34 on Wednesday, reached the semi-finals here in 2013 and 2016 but did not compete on the clay last spring.

He reached the semi-finals last week in Marrakech, losing to countryman Benoit Paire.

Fritz, ranked 65th, was making his Monte Carlo debut and ended a run of four first-round losses dating to February.
