Monteiro, Santos Score, Union Tops Impact 2-1

Jack Elliott, right, of the Philadelphia Union and Amar Sejdic of the Montreal Impact battle for the ball in the first half. The Philadelphia Union becomes the first Philadelphia-area team to allow fans in the stands for their game against Montreal Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Chester, Pa. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Jack Elliott, right, of the Philadelphia Union and Amar Sejdic of the Montreal Impact battle for the ball in the first half. The Philadelphia Union becomes the first Philadelphia-area team to allow fans in the stands for their game against Montreal Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Chester, Pa. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored in a nineminute span and the Philadelphia Union beat the Montreal Impact 21 on Sunday night.

CHESTER, Pa.: Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored in a nine-minute span and the Philadelphia Union beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Sunday night.

Monteiro took a well-placed lead pass from Ilsinho on the right side and just beat the keeper on the near post in the 39th minute. Santos also set up by Ilsinho took a cross and tapped it in a largely untended net.

Amar Sejdic got Montreal on the board at the 65th minute.

With the win, Philadelphia (10-3-4) trails Eastern Conference-leading Toronto by three points. The Impact (6-9-2) are in eighth place in the East.

  • First Published: October 12, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
