English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Monterrey Open: Garbine Muguruza Defends Title as Victoria Azarenka Retires Injured
Monterrey Open: Victoria Azarenka had to retire from her first WTA singles final in three years as Garbine Muguruza won the tournament for the second straight year.
With Garbine Muguruza's win at Monterrey Open, different women have won the 16 WTA tournaments this season. (Photo Credit: WTA)
Loading...
Spain's Garbine Muguruza successfully defended her Monterrey Open title on Sunday when Victoria Azarenka retired injured from her first WTA singles final in three years.
Second seed Muguruza was leading the match between the two former world number ones 6-1 3-1 when Azarenka decided she was unable to continue because of an injury to her right leg.
"It's unfortunate I couldn't give my best today, but I tried my hardest," a tearful Azarenka, who had not previously reached final since the birth of her first child in December 2016, said at the presentation.
"I want to say thank you to my son Leo, who is not with me here. I would love him to be here to share this with me because it is special."
The crowd responded with a chant of "Vika! Vika! Vika!".
Muguruza's victory never looked in doubt and ensured that the record run of different women winning WTA titles this season would be extended to 16 tournaments.
The former French Open and Wimbledon champion broke the pained Belarusian three times in the first set and again in the fourth game of the second.
"It's a great feeling to come back and defend a title," Muguruza said in a courtside interview. "It's never easy."
Azarenka received treatment on her leg during a medical time-out between sets, but it became apparent as the second set began that her movement had become significantly hampered.
Azarenka was grimacing and stretching after nearly every point and, after Muguruza broke for a 3-1 lead, the two-time Australian Open champion decided to call it quits.
The Belarusian had entered the final full of hope after surprising top seed Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 in Saturday's semi-finals.
Azarenka had won her only previous meeting with Muguruza in the round of 16 at the Miami Open in April 2016, when she went on to win the title in her most recent final before Sunday.
Second seed Muguruza was leading the match between the two former world number ones 6-1 3-1 when Azarenka decided she was unable to continue because of an injury to her right leg.
"It's unfortunate I couldn't give my best today, but I tried my hardest," a tearful Azarenka, who had not previously reached final since the birth of her first child in December 2016, said at the presentation.
"I want to say thank you to my son Leo, who is not with me here. I would love him to be here to share this with me because it is special."
"Thank you for your passion, support and energy. It's unfortunate I couldn't give my best today, but I tried my hardest."— WTA (@WTA) April 7, 2019
An emotional @vika7 thanks @Abierto_GNP for the love en route to her first final since giving birth. pic.twitter.com/rIdyRLnj5e
The crowd responded with a chant of "Vika! Vika! Vika!".
Muguruza's victory never looked in doubt and ensured that the record run of different women winning WTA titles this season would be extended to 16 tournaments.
The former French Open and Wimbledon champion broke the pained Belarusian three times in the first set and again in the fourth game of the second.
"It's a great feeling to come back and defend a title," Muguruza said in a courtside interview. "It's never easy."
"It's a great feeling to come back and defend a title. It's never easy."@GarbiMuguruza has nothing but ❤ for the @Abierto_GNP pic.twitter.com/dRZs4mAqND— WTA (@WTA) April 7, 2019
Azarenka received treatment on her leg during a medical time-out between sets, but it became apparent as the second set began that her movement had become significantly hampered.
Azarenka was grimacing and stretching after nearly every point and, after Muguruza broke for a 3-1 lead, the two-time Australian Open champion decided to call it quits.
The Belarusian had entered the final full of hope after surprising top seed Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 in Saturday's semi-finals.
Azarenka had won her only previous meeting with Muguruza in the round of 16 at the Miami Open in April 2016, when she went on to win the title in her most recent final before Sunday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did You Know Avengers 'Winter Soldier' Was in 'Game Of Thrones' First Episode?
- DC Superhero Film Shazam Earns Rs 1097 Cr Worldwide in Three Days
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
- Are Big Tech Companies Really Bothered About AI Ethics Concerns?
- Police Arrests Mustang Driver Livestreaming His 300 Kmph Run on YouTube - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results