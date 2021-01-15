News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Montreal Major League Soccer Team Drops Impact Nickname
1-MIN READ

Montreal Major League Soccer Team Drops Impact Nickname

Montreal Major League Soccer Team Drops Impact Nickname

Montreal's Major League Soccer team is dropping its Impact nickname.

MONTREAL: Montreal’s Major League Soccer team is dropping its Impact nickname.

The team said Thursday it will rebrand as Club de Foot Montreal and go without a formal nickname, in the style of European clubs.

I understand how you feel. I love the Impact, owner Joey Saputo said during a news conference. Its hard to let go of things you love. But heres the reality to make an impact, we need to retire the Impact.

The club replaced the Impacts shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake. Designer Justin Kingsley said the creative team wanted to hearken back to the 1976 Montreal Olympics and Expo 67.

The team also has a new slogan: droit devant (always forward).

Montreal made its MLS debut in 2012.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...