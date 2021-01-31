News18 Logo

Moore Carries Oakland Over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75
1-MIN READ

Moore Carries Oakland Over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75

FORT WAYNE, Ind.: Jalen Moore had 22 points and made 12 of 14 foul shots and Oakland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75 on Saturday night.

Trey Townsend had 19 points and nine rebounds for Oakland (8-13, 8-6 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 15 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points.

Jalon Pipkins scored a career-high 21 points for the Mastodons (6-9, 5-9), who now have lost four straight games. Bobby Planutis added 15 points. Demetric Horton had 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies also beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


