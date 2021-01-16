News18 Logo

Moore Lifts Oakland Past Youngstown St. 82-65
1-MIN READ

Moore Lifts Oakland Past Youngstown St. 82-65

OAKLAND, Mich.: Jalen Moore recorded 18 points and 14 assists as Oakland beat Youngstown State 82-65 on Friday night. Daniel Oladapo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Rashad Williams had 18 points for Oakland (4-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 14 points.

Oakland posted a season-high 25 assists.

Myles Hunter had 18 points for the Penguins (6-6, 3-6). Garrett Covington added 15 points. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


