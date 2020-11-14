Franco Morbidelli Claims Pole at Valencia Grand Prix, MotoGP Leader Mir 12th

Franco Morbidelli claimed pole position for the Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, while MotoGP points leader Joan Mir will start the potentially decisive race from 12th place.

Morbidelli pushed his Yamaha to the fastest time at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo of 1 minute, 30:191 seconds. Jack Miller was second in qualifying, followed by Takaaki Nakagami.

Mir can clinch his first world title depending on the results of Sundays race. A top-three finish would suffice for the 23-year-old Spaniard to seal the title fight with only one race remaining next weekend in Portugal.

Mir won his first race in the top category last weekend at this same track in eastern Spain. He has led the field with podium finishes this season with seven in total.

Mir has a 37-point advantage over both Suzuki teammate lex Rins and Fabio Quartararo. But as the most competitive season in recent memory nears its climax, Maverick Viales, Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso are also still mathematically in reach of the title.