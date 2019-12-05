Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

More 2020 Tokyo Olympics Events Rescheduled to Beat the Heat

The triathlon and equestrian cross-country, have been rescheduled to earlier start times to combat high temperatures during July and August.

Reuters

Updated:December 5, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
More 2020 Tokyo Olympics Events Rescheduled to Beat the Heat
2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo: Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday two more Olympic events, the triathlon and equestrian cross-country, have been rescheduled to earlier start times to combat the expected sweltering summer heat.

Tokyo temperatures in July and August, when the city will host the Games, regularly exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity adding to the discomfort, and preparing for this has proved a consistent headache for organisers.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already moved the marathon, one of the most prestigious events at any Olympics and one especially beloved in Japan, and race walk events 800 kilometres north to the cooler climes of Sapporo.

The decision angered Tokyo’s local government as well as Games organisers, who had already been working on the events in the capital since being awarded the Games in 2013.

2020 Organisers said the start time for the men’s and women’s individual triathlons had been moved up from 7.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) to 6.30 a.m., while the mixed team relay would also begin an hour earlier at 7.30 a.m.

The start time for the cross-country segment of the equestrian competition had been moved to between 7.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. from 8.30 a.m., they said.

The changes were made following discussions between 2020 organisers and the IOC, who are currently hosting their Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

At the Tokyo 2020 triathlon test event in August, the sport’s governing body was forced to reduce the distance of the run segment in the women’s event because of heat concerns.

In another setback for organisers, high levels of E.coli bacteria forced Tokyo officials to cancel the swimming segment of the Paratriathlon World Cup, a test event for next year’s Paralympics.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com