1-MIN READ

More Than Happy to Share: Australia's Nick Kyrgios Offers to Drop Food at Doorstep of Those in Need

Nick Kyrgios (Photo Credit: Reuters)

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios once again showed his compassionate side on Monday, pledging to help hungry people and drop off food at doorstep for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyrgios, who was placed on probation by the governing body of men’s tennis over his on-court behaviour last year, emerged as Australia’s hero earlier in 2020 during the bushfire crisis.

His “bad boy” image was transformed since his appeal to the tennis world kickstarted a campaign that raised millions of dollars for the victims of the crisis before and during the Australian Open Grand Slam in Melbourne.

“If ANYONE is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough ... please don’t go to sleep with an empty stomach,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram with a caption “real talk”.

“Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.

“Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!”

View this post on Instagram

Real talk

A post shared by NK (@k1ngkyrg1os) on


The 24-year-old Kyrgios is spending time in his hometown of Canberra with the sport suspended across the world till at least mid July as countries have gone into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

