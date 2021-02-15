Morse Scores 16 To Lead James Madison Over Hofstra 74-70
Vado Morse posted 16 points and seven rebounds as James Madison stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Hofstra 7470 on Sunday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.
HARRISONBURG, Va.: Vado Morse posted 16 points and seven rebounds as James Madison stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Hofstra 74-70 on Sunday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Terrence Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (13-5, 8-1 CAA). Michael Christmas added 12 points. The Dukes moved past Northeastern, which is 8-2 in league.
Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (12-9, 8-6). Kvonn Cramer added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tareq Coburn had 12 points.
The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Pride this season. James Madison defeated Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.
