Morse With 30, James Madison Topples Northeastern 79-72

BOSTON: Vado Morse scored a career-high 30 points to keep pace with Tyson Walker and carry James Madison to a 79-72 win over Northeastern on Sunday.

Walker led the Huskies with 30 points, also a season high, in the mano-a-mano duel.

Matt Lewis had 16 points for James Madison (7-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Justin Amadi added 11 points and Julien Wooden 10. Terell Strickland had 5 points and a career-best 11 rebounds.

The Huskies Walker added five steals in the losing effort for the hosts, whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Shaquille Walters had 16 points for the Huskies (8-6, 7-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 10 points and six rebounds.

Northeastern defeated James Madison 72-63 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com