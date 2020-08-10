SPORTS

Morton on IL with inflamed shoulder, Alvarado rejoins Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed righthander Charlie Morton on the 10day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The move Monday came one day after Morton (1-1, 5.40 ERA) was removed from a start against the New York Yankees in the third inning. The 36-year-old Morton, an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, went 16-6 last year in his first season with Tampa Bay.

The Rays filled the roster opening by reinstating lefty reliever Jos Alvarado from the paternity list.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 11:55 PM IST
