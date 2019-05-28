Take the pledge to vote

»
'Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess.' Serena Williams Makes Another Statement at French Open with Outfit

Serena Williams made a bold statement again with her choice of fashion, as she wore a warm-up jacket bearing the words "Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess." in French during her 1st round win at Roland Garros

May 28, 2019
Paris: Serena Williams at the French Open, never fails to disappoint. After her controversial black 'cat suit' last year, the junior Williams sister wowed the Roland Garros crowd with a stunning fashion statement that has left people in awe.

Serena, who is chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title, set quite the buzz last year, as she debuted her one-piece that tore critics and fans down the middle. Serena's 'cat suit' fashion left people's opinion divided and the French Open authorities even went ahead to say that they would not allow such "disrespect of the tournament".

Cut to May 2019, Serena chose to slay haters with yet another bold fashion statement, as she walked down to the court in a warm-up jacket which bore the words - "Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess" written in French.





Those were the words she had chosen to loosely describe the decision of the authorities to ban her last year's choice. In response, she wore a 'tutu' dress in the following match.

"Those are things that mean a lot to me and reminders for me and for everyone that wants to wear it," Williams said after the match. "Just remind everyone that they can be champions and are queens."

The jacket is again a collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh, and Serena had indeed given a sneak-peak into the collection on her social media handles before the start of the tournament.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on






Serena has been very vocal about the role her daughter - Alexis Olympia, who was born September last year - has played in her life and her fashion choice reflected the same.

As for the result in her first round clash on Monday, Serena won on the court as well, as she overcame a wobbly start to register a 2-6 6-1 6-0 victory against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko.

"I'm just happy to win today," the American said after her 800th tour-level victory.

The three-times Roland Garros champion is looking to emulate Margaret Court, who claimed 24 majors spread across the amateur and professional eras.

Williams's haul started at the U.S. Open 20 years ago but she has not won a major since she beat her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017.
