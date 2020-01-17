Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mother's Grit Scripts Success Story for Three Assam Athletes at Khelo India Youth Games

Poornima Mondol switches multiple jobs to support her three kids - Sujit (kho kho), Pradip (hockey) and Mallvika (football).

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
Mother's Grit Scripts Success Story for Three Assam Athletes at Khelo India Youth Games
Poornima Mondal has raised three athletes at home. (Photo Credit: Khelo India)

Guwahati: A mother of three children from Assam, Poornima Mondol has produced three athletes in three different sports for the state. All three of them -- Sujit Mondol (kho kho), Pradip Mondol (hockey) and Mallvika Mondol (football) -- are representing their state at the ongoing third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

Switching multiple jobs in her life, the determined Poornima provided all the necessary financial support to help her children attain success in sport.

"I have had multiple jobs in my life. I worked in a school for sometime before leaving it because the salary was very low. Then I opened a shop, which unfortunately didn't garner revenue. Now, I am hoping to get a job at a school again. My husband is a carpenter. His job was giving us a good income at one point, but now he doesn't get as much work as he used to get before, so it's a little difficult for us," said Poornima.

Poornima said that she faced financial trouble when her children had just started to take up sports.

"In the beginning, I faced a lot of trouble while providing sporting equipment for my children. But now, when they win in tournaments, they receive some money which has eased me a bit. Now, they earn enough to provide for themselves as well," said the proud mother.

When quizzed about why she asked her children to take up sports, Poornima said that sports was the best way to keep her children occupied.

"I put my children in sports because I didn't want them to waste their time after school hours. Now they come back from school and go out to play sports. Earlier, they used to go out, so I was worried that they would meet some people who would take my children in the wrong direction," said Poornima.

