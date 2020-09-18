Moto GP: Fabio Quartararo Again Fastest in Misano Opening Practice

Yamaha satellite team SRT was again fastest at Misano in the first practice Friday for the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, with Fabio Quartararo edging team-mate Franco Morbidelli.

Frenchman Quartararo was also fastest in the opening practice for the San Marino Grand Prix but his time on Friday was almost half a second quicker than the week before.

In the race, Morbidelli scored his maiden MotoGP victory but Quartararo crashed twice and lost the championship lead.

On Friday morning, Quartararo opted to use one of his sets of soft tyres to make an early statement and outpaced riders who kept them in reserve, such as Valentino Rossi who was 17th on a factory Yamaha.

Andrea Dovizioso, who leads the championship, was seventh.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez remains sidelined as he recovers from a broken arm he suffered in the opening race.

Emilia-Romagna MotoGP first free practice times

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1 minute 31.721sec, 2. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) at 0.090sec, 3. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.120, 4. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.205, 5. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.244, 6. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.381, 7. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.431, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.449, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.464,10. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.689

All the action from the Gran Premio TISSOT dell'Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD with the qualifying race on September 19, 2020, (Saturday) from 4:00 PM IST followed by the final race on September 20, 2020, (Sunday) from 2:15 PM IST. Both the qualifying and the main race can also be streamed LIVE on Discovery Plus application from 4:50 PM IST on Saturday and 3:30 PM IST on Sunday respectively.