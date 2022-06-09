MotoGP: Ducati's Jack Miller to Join KTM Next Season

Australian Jack Miller will leave Ducati and join MotoGP rivals KTM next season, the Austrian team announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old will replace Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira to join up with Brad Binder of South Africa.

Miller has signed a deal for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, taking him back to KTM where he competed as a Moto3 rider and finished second to Alex Marquez in the 2014 world championship.

“Having Jack alongside Brad in our team means we have another strong asset,” said KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti.

“I know him well, I know how he likes to work and what he can bring to the box.”

Miller joined MotoGP with Honda’s satellite team in 2015 before switching to Ducati Pramac three years later.

He was promoted to the Ducati factory team last season and impressed with a fourth-placed finish in the standings and two wins.

Miller has struggled this season, though, and is ninth in the riders’ championship.

