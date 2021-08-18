CHANGE LANGUAGE
MotoGP Superstar Valentino Rossi to Become Father for First Time
1-MIN READ

MotoGP Superstar Valentino Rossi to Become Father for First Time

Valentino Rossi is a nine-time MotoGP champion. (Twitter)

Rossi announced earlier in August that he planned to retire at the end of this season after 26 years in motorcycle racing.

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi will have his hands full in his impending retirement after he announced Wednesday that he will become a father for the first time.

Nicknamed ‘The Doctor’, the 42-year-old revealed the news on his Instagram account with a photograph of him wearing a white medical gown and pressing a stethoscope against the stomach of pregnant partner Francesca Novello.

“After a careful visit we can tell you that Franci is pregnant! We are expecting a girl," Rossi said.

Rossi announced earlier in August that he planned to retire at the end of this season after 26 years in motorcycle racing.

first published:August 18, 2021, 23:23 IST