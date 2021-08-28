Formula One Season Reduced to 22 Races; Qatar Set to Feature on Revised Calendar

Formula One published a revised calendar for the remainder of the 2021 season on Saturday with the number of races dropping from a record 23 to 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of existing events shifting to new dates. The rejig followed this month’s cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka for the second year in a row. Australia, Singapore, Canada and China were cancelled earlier.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Italian GP at Monza, and the Russian race at Sochi will all take place on their original dates. Following those races, the Turkish Grand Prix, originally slated for October 3, will now move back a week to October 10.

That will be followed by the United States Grand Prix – which stays on its original date of October 24 – before the Mexico City and Brazilian GPs, which are both shifting back by a week, from October 31 and November 7, to November 7 and November 14, respectively.

While Formula One did not mention Qatar on the list, an announcement is expected soon and the event will likely be held on November 21, before the season finishes with the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah on December 5, and the finale at Abu Dhabi on December 12.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are very pleased to announce the updates to the 2021 calendar following extensive discussions with the promoters and national authorities.

“The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges but we have proven we can adapt and we are confident we can deliver a record breaking 22 races this year despite a global pandemic.”

“I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon. This season is proving to be an incredible battle on the track and this is hugely exciting for our fans around the world and we look forward to the intensity continuing in the races ahead."

