Motorcycling: Morbidelli, Zarco involved in huge crash in Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA The Austrian Grand Prix was halted with 20 laps to go when a red flag was brought out after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha collided with the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sunday.

As the field approached turn three, Morbidelli’s front wheel hit the back of Zarco’s bike as both went down, with the bikes flying across the track and nearly taking out other riders at the turn.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi had a lucky escape, especially the latter as one of the cartwheeling bikes flew past the front of his bike as he slowed down and the veteran looked visibly shaken when he went back to the garage.

Morbidelli was able to walk away from the crash and was escorted to a waiting ambulance while Zarco also looked okay as he returned to the garage.

The race restarted after the track was cleared with KTM’s Pol Espargaro in pole ahead of the Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller.

