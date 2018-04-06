English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mourinho Admits Manchester City Superiority, Targets Second
Jose Mourinho said he will not hide from the obvious gulf between his side and champions-elect Manchester City ahead of Saturday's eagerly anticipated derby meeting at the Etihad.
File image of Jose Mourinho (L) and Pep Guardiola (R) during a game. (Getty Images)
Manchester: Jose Mourinho said he will not hide from the obvious gulf between his side and champions-elect Manchester City ahead of Saturday's eagerly anticipated derby meeting at the Etihad.
Victory for Pep Guardiola's side would seal the Spaniard's first Premier League title after a season of dominance over their rivals.
It would open up a 19-point gap between the two Manchester clubs and leave City on course to set a new record for the largest ever title-winning margin, currently held by United’s 1999-2000 team, who won the league by 18 points.
Mourinho was uncharacteristically taciturn ahead of the game, refusing to discuss a number of topics, although he did confess that he will not try and talk down City's obvious superiority in the league table.
"My motivation is to finish second," he told reporters on Friday. "I still have the motivation of finishing top four, mathematically it is not done. It is a good distance but not done mathematically.
"So that's the first objective but after that I don't hide. In practical terms and to continue into next season especially, to finish second, third or fourth is exactly the same -- you don't win the title but qualify for the Champions League group stage.
"But I prefer to finish third to fourth and I prefer second to third. We have been second for many, many months, it is our objective to fight for that and for that we need points."
Mourinho was in a sour mood ahead of the derby and refused even to discuss what he might have learned from Liverpool’s hugely impressive 3-0 victory over the champions-in-waiting in the Champions League this week.
"I'm not a pundit, I'm not going to comment on the game," he said, also declining to comment on whether, or where, City deserve to be ranked among the all-time best Premier League teams.
"It is not for me to say that, it is for you to say that," he said. "You see the number of points we have and it is easy to go to the record books and see that with the number of points we have, we would normally be in the fight for the title.
"But we are not because City have a very good number of points that makes it very, very difficult for the team that is second to fight for the title, which we are not in this moment."
Mourinho did offer an interesting exchange when it was pointed out that he had beaten City this season -- in the competition to sign striker Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal -- and he was asked if that suggested United were more attractive to players than City.
"Are we?" replied Mourinho. "That's your opinion. It's your opinion.... I don't know, I have no idea if they were interested (in Sanchez) or not. I've no idea."
Also Watch
Victory for Pep Guardiola's side would seal the Spaniard's first Premier League title after a season of dominance over their rivals.
It would open up a 19-point gap between the two Manchester clubs and leave City on course to set a new record for the largest ever title-winning margin, currently held by United’s 1999-2000 team, who won the league by 18 points.
Mourinho was uncharacteristically taciturn ahead of the game, refusing to discuss a number of topics, although he did confess that he will not try and talk down City's obvious superiority in the league table.
"My motivation is to finish second," he told reporters on Friday. "I still have the motivation of finishing top four, mathematically it is not done. It is a good distance but not done mathematically.
"So that's the first objective but after that I don't hide. In practical terms and to continue into next season especially, to finish second, third or fourth is exactly the same -- you don't win the title but qualify for the Champions League group stage.
"But I prefer to finish third to fourth and I prefer second to third. We have been second for many, many months, it is our objective to fight for that and for that we need points."
Mourinho was in a sour mood ahead of the derby and refused even to discuss what he might have learned from Liverpool’s hugely impressive 3-0 victory over the champions-in-waiting in the Champions League this week.
"I'm not a pundit, I'm not going to comment on the game," he said, also declining to comment on whether, or where, City deserve to be ranked among the all-time best Premier League teams.
"It is not for me to say that, it is for you to say that," he said. "You see the number of points we have and it is easy to go to the record books and see that with the number of points we have, we would normally be in the fight for the title.
"But we are not because City have a very good number of points that makes it very, very difficult for the team that is second to fight for the title, which we are not in this moment."
Mourinho did offer an interesting exchange when it was pointed out that he had beaten City this season -- in the competition to sign striker Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal -- and he was asked if that suggested United were more attractive to players than City.
"Are we?" replied Mourinho. "That's your opinion. It's your opinion.... I don't know, I have no idea if they were interested (in Sanchez) or not. I've no idea."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Ministry of Defence Website Hacked: Google Translates Chinese Letter as 'Zen'
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism