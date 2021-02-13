Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho Says Gareth Bale's Social Media Post a 'Contradiction'

Call it a raised-eyebrow emoji by Jose Mourinho.

The Tottenham manager said Gareth Bales recent Instagram post an encouraging fitness update from the player complete with a flexed bicep emoji was a contradiction.

Bale missed the FA Cup game on Wednesday against Everton after reporting an unspecified injury.

Mourinho addressed Bale’s status again on Friday, a day before Spurs visit English Premier League leader Manchester City.

I hope that the press conference is about the game and not about individuals,” Mourinho began, but I have to admit that his post created a need of being addressed because (there) was a contradiction between the post and the reality.

Mourinho added, I try to be very private … but I felt that I needed to address the situation.

Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don't know. But the post was showing that training session great so I'm ready and was totally wrong.”

Bale’s post said: Good session today.”

The Wales internationals second spell at Tottenham has been underwhelming.

Bale has appeared in only six of Tottenham's 22 games in the Premier League after securing a season-long loan in September from Real Madrid, where he had become an outcast. Just two of those have been starts.

The manager said Bale asked for and received a scan, which didn’t show an injury.

We have a training session in the afternoon to see if he feels ready or not, Mourinho said on Friday.