Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho Says Gareth Bale's Social Media Post a 'Contradiction'
Call it a raised-eyebrow emoji by Jose Mourinho.
The Tottenham manager said Gareth Bales recent Instagram post an encouraging fitness update from the player complete with a flexed bicep emoji was a contradiction.
Bale missed the FA Cup game on Wednesday against Everton after reporting an unspecified injury.
Mourinho addressed Bale’s status again on Friday, a day before Spurs visit English Premier League leader Manchester City.
I hope that the press conference is about the game and not about individuals,” Mourinho began, but I have to admit that his post created a need of being addressed because (there) was a contradiction between the post and the reality.
Mourinho added, I try to be very private … but I felt that I needed to address the situation.
Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don't know. But the post was showing that training session great so I'm ready and was totally wrong.”
Bale’s post said: Good session today.”
The Wales internationals second spell at Tottenham has been underwhelming.
Bale has appeared in only six of Tottenham's 22 games in the Premier League after securing a season-long loan in September from Real Madrid, where he had become an outcast. Just two of those have been starts.
The manager said Bale asked for and received a scan, which didn’t show an injury.
We have a training session in the afternoon to see if he feels ready or not, Mourinho said on Friday.