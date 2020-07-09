MRH vs HHO Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel Holon - Playing V, Basketball

In the upcoming outing of the ongoing Israel Basketball League 2020, we will have Maccabi Rishon squaring off against Hapoel Jerusalem BC on Thursday. The Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO match will take place at the Rishon LeZion at Biet Maccabi. The MRH vs HHO Israel Basketball League 2020 fixture is scheduled to take place at 9.30pm IST on Thursday, July 9.

In the current Israel Basketball League points table, the host Maccabi Rishon have secured their position at the third standing with 1802 points in their kitty. The team has won 13 out of 22 matches played so far. Unfortunately, they lost their last outing against Hapoel J-M on Sunday by 73-88.

On the other hand, the away team Hapoel Holon are just a position below the host at the 4th standing. With 1910 points in their hand, the team has lost 10 matches out of 22. They registered a defeat in their last fixture against Maccabi Tel Aviv by 69-100.

Israel Basketball League Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel Holon: MRH vs HHO Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel Holon Dream11 Point Guard: D’Angelo Harrison, Roi Huber

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel Holon Dream11 Shooting Guard: Noam Dovrat, Jermaine Love-Roberts

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel Holon Dream11 Small Forward: Adam Ariel

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel Holon Dream11 Power Forward: Shavon Coleman

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel Holon Dream11 Centre: Jimmy Hall, Darryl Monroe

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO, Maccabi Rishon possible starting lineup vs Hapoel Holon: D’Angelo Harrison, Noam Dovrat, Adam Ariel, Oz Blayzer, Darryl Monroe

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HHO, Hapoel Holon possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Rishon: Roi Huber, Jermaine Love-Roberts, Guy Pnini, Shavon Coleman, Jimmy Hall