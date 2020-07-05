MRH vs HJ Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball Premier League, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M - Playing V, Basketball

Team Maccabi Rishon will be hosting Hapoel J-M on Sunday in the ongoing Israel Basketball League 2019-20. The MRH vs HJ Israel Basketball League match will take place at the Maccabi Sports Hall. The Israel Basketball League 2019-20 Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M fixture is scheduled to take place at 8.30 pm IST on Sunday, July 5.

The host team Maccabi Rishon stands 3rd on the Israel Basketball league table. With 1802 points in hand in the 22 matches played so far, the team have scored 13 wins and 9 losses. They won their last outing against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday by a short margin of 92-90.

Hapoel J-M, on the other hand, are just above their host team on the Israel Basketball league table, enjoying the 2nd position. The team have scored 1,975 points in 22 matches. They dominated the last outing against UNET Holon by 93-81, scheduled on Thursday.

Israel Basketball League Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M: MRH vs HJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HJ, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M Dream11 Point Guard: Alex Hamilton

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HJ, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M Dream11 Shooting Guard: Guy Dotan

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HJ, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M Dream11 Small Forward: Hen Halfon

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HJ, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M Dream11 Power Forward: Suleiman Braimoh

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HJ, Maccabi Rishon vs Hapoel J-M Dream11 Centre: Darryl Monroe

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HJ, Maccabi Rishon possible starting lineup vs Hapoel J-M: Alex Hamilton, DAngelo Harrison, Hen Halfon, Oz Blayzer, Darryl Monroe

Israel Basketball League MRH vs HJ, Hapoel J-M possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Rishon: Deividas Sirvydis, Guy Dotan, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Idan Zalmanson