MRH vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Maccabi Rishon vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Playing V, Basketball

Maccabi Rishon will play host to league leaders Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the upcoming scheduled fixture of Israel Basketball League. The match will be held on July 2 at the Romema Arena Stadium. The host team are at number three after winning 13 of 22 matches. In their previous fixture against UNET Holon, they were on the winning side. The match that took place on June 28 saw a final score of 93-74.

League leaders, on the other hand, have registered their win in 20 out of the 22 matches. In their previous match, which took place on June 29, they defeated Hapoel J-M by 86-80.

Israel Basketball League Maccabi Rishon vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: MRH vs MTA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Point Guard: A Hamilton, S Wilbekin

Shooting Guard: D Harrison, E Bryant

Small Forward: A Ariel, N Avivi

Power Forward: O Blayzer

Centre: A Stoudemire

Israel Basketball League MRH vs MTA, Maccabi Rishon possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: A Hamilton, D Harrison, A Ariel, N Avivi, O Blayzer

Israel Basketball League MRH vs MTA, Maccabi Tel-Aviv possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Rishon: S Willbekin, E Bryant, A Stoudemire, T Dorsey, Q Acy