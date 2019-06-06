MS Dhoni Continues to Shine as Keeper, Registers 2 World Records in India vs South Africa Match

New Delhi: India owned its opening match in ICC World Cup 2019 with Man of the Match Rohit Sharma and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni breaking several records. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah got the best fast bowler award along with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada on Wednesday at Southampton.

Rohit stood resolute to reach his 23rd ODI and second World Cup century, driving India to what was eventually a comfortable victory. He was so singularly focused on the chase that he became the chase himself; a consistent spectre that hung over the South African bowling attack.

While Bumrah launched an offensive against South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, Yuzvendra Chahal wrecked the South African batting order. He bowled two ridiculous balls in over to get rid of Rassie van der Dussen and Faf du Plessis, leaving both of them embarrassed. He later broke up a David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo partnership, leaving South Africa reeling.

However, it was Dhoni who grabbed eyeballs during the match as he emerged as the first wicket-keeper ever to keep wickets in 600 international innings on Wednesday.

Here’s the list of keepers with most innings behind the stumps

MS Dhoni - 600*

M Boucher - 596

K Sangakkara - 499

A Gilchrist – 485

Full highlights of India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match

The 37-year-old Keeper stumped Andile Phehlukwayo off Yuzvendra Chahal’s delivery to register another world record. Dhoni, now has 139 list A stumpings to his name, which is at par with the record of Pakistan’s Moin Khan.

The stumping also helped Dhoni surpass New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum in most dismissals inflicted in World Cups. Now, Dhoni has 33 World Cup dismissals to his name.

Most dismissals in World Cup:

54 - K Sangakkara

52 - A Gilchrist

33 - MS Dhoni*

32 - B McCullum

31 - M Boucher

The reliable former captain also scored 34, coming in to bat at No. 5 and stitched a 74-run stand with Man of the Match Rohit Sharma before Chris Morris took Dhoni’s wicket.