Ditch Army Insignia Gloves and Respect the Sport: Bhaichung Bhutia's Advice to MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni professed his love for the Indian Army as he sported the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves during the India vs South Africa match at The Oval on Wednesday. However, the ICC has not been quite impressed with Dhoni’s decision and requested him to remove the insignia from his gloves. Thus, it kicked up a row.

While the ICC's intervention and disapproval of Dhoni’s “Balidaan” badge was met with heavy criticism from fans on Twitter, who have explicitly expressed their support to the 37-year-old Indian cricketer, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has mooted for its removal.

“A player should go by the rules and regulations. If it’s against that, then Dhoni will have to remove it,” the torchbearer of Indian football told CNN-News18.

Further, Bhutia also urged Dhoni to “respect the sport first keeping aside everything else.”

However, former Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh contradicted Bhutia and rather supported Dhoni’s “patriotic” move.

“He did the right thing,” Singh told CNN-News18.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011 and had undergone basic training under the Para Brigade in 2015, showed his love for the Army during India's maiden clash against South Africa on June 05.

The 'Balidaan' badge or patch can be worn by personnel who served in the Para Special Forces, and Dhoni had undergone a two-week initial training with the para regiment.

The visuals of Dhoni's tribute to the army forces earned him respect and love from the fellow Indians and tweets praising the former Indian skipper were aplenty on the microblogging site.