1-min read

MS Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval

MS Dhoni was seen sporting a 'clean' wicket-keeping gloves as fans showed up for the India vs Australia ICC Cricket world Cup 2019 match with signs of Balidan Badge.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
London: Even as the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not allow Mahendra Singh Dhoni to sport the Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves against Australia, a section of Indian fans at The Oval here flaunted the "Balidaan Badge" during the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

A fan dressed in the Indian tricolour was seen holding a banner with the badge sketched in brown on top against a black background.

At a time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the supervision of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) failed to back the former India skipper in the Army insignia controversy, his teammates came together and urged him to continue sporting the Balidaan Badge on his wicket-keeping gloves for this match.

As per regulations, Dhoni would be reprimanded if he sported the Army insignia on his keeping gloves on Sunday. The second offence would attract a fine of 25 per cent of the match fee. A third offence would mean 50 per cent fine of the fee and a fourth offence would see the player losing 75 per cent of his match fee. All of this within a span of 12 months.

The whole issue started during India's opening game against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup when Dhoni once again professed his love for the country's security forces after he was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

