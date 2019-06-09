MS Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval
MS Dhoni was seen sporting a 'clean' wicket-keeping gloves as fans showed up for the India vs Australia ICC Cricket world Cup 2019 match with signs of Balidan Badge.
MS Dhoni was seen sporting a 'clean' wicket-keeping gloves as fans showed up for the India vs Australia ICC Cricket world Cup 2019 match with signs of Balidan Badge.
London: Even as the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not allow Mahendra Singh Dhoni to sport the Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves against Australia, a section of Indian fans at The Oval here flaunted the "Balidaan Badge" during the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.
A fan dressed in the Indian tricolour was seen holding a banner with the badge sketched in brown on top against a black background.
At a time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the supervision of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) failed to back the former India skipper in the Army insignia controversy, his teammates came together and urged him to continue sporting the Balidaan Badge on his wicket-keeping gloves for this match.
#INDvAUS #CWC19 #BalidanBadge #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/uZbjSTeZOd
— Sunil Panigrahi (@Sunil91093511) June 9, 2019
There is a 'lot' which can be done besides mere boycotting!
Just imagine every Bharatvanshi carrying the #BalidanBadge in some form while watching the match live in the stadium.
That will be like an intelligent & giving tightest slap to @ICC @msdhoni @ShefVaidya @Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/ClJXm8SiVY
— Shashank Saoji (@Shashank4Bharat) June 9, 2019
Hey @ICC, here's a little 'go to hell' from India with love. Oh and #JaiHind.#PARASF #BalidanBadge #INDvsAUS @TShirtBhaiya pic.twitter.com/ZkvqQ3IA3L — Prachi Singh Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@PrachiBJP) June 9, 2019
As per regulations, Dhoni would be reprimanded if he sported the Army insignia on his keeping gloves on Sunday. The second offence would attract a fine of 25 per cent of the match fee. A third offence would mean 50 per cent fine of the fee and a fourth offence would see the player losing 75 per cent of his match fee. All of this within a span of 12 months.
The whole issue started during India's opening game against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup when Dhoni once again professed his love for the country's security forces after he was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019: ICC Rejected Gayle's Request for 'Universe Boss' Logo Before Censoring Dhoni
- After Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau Wants Robert Downey Jr to Win Oscar for Avengers Endgame
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Preview, Can India Beat The Defending Champions
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review: Funky & Functional
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s