MS Dhoni in a New Avatar? Viral Video Shows Him Serving Panipuri in Maldives

Former India cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni never fails to make headlines, regardless of whether he is on field or off the field. He has once again caught the attention of netizens when he was spotted serving panipuri in the Maldives.

A video, which has since gone viral, shows Dhoni stuffing a panipuri using a spoon and serving it to cricketer RP Singh, who can be seen relishing the golgappa.

Known for maintaining a cool demeanour on the field, Dhoni often win hearts of netizens with his actions.

Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!‍ Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! #MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

The former Indian captain was recently seen in a video, which was posted on Twitter, poking fun at his wife Sakshi, saying she features him in her Instagram story to gain followers. The video also showed Dhoni's friends laughing at his joke.

Dhoni has not played a match since the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales in July last year. The rumours around his retirement plans have time and again surfaced in the news or on social media. There is no clarity as to whether he will play the T20 World Cup this year. Dhoni has also not revealed anything about his future plans.

Considered as one of the successful captains in the world, Dhoni led India to win the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He also holds the record of most wins by an Indian captain in ODIs and T20Is.

