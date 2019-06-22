Fans Ask Dhoni to Retire After 'Slow and Boring' Knock Against Afghanistan
MS Dhoni was attacked on social media after he scored 28 runs from 52 balls and got out stumped to Rashid Khan.
MS Dhoni scored 28 runs from 52 balls (Photo Credit: Reuters)
India had not yet lost a single wicket to spinners in the ongoing World Cup, but against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday, they lost five. The Afghani spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rahmat Shah sent the entire Indian top and middle order packing. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni fell at the hands of the Afghanistan spin attack and India were restricted to 224/8 at the end of 50 overs.
Kohli and Jadhav's fifties were the only major contributions to the total. Notably, India's middle order was finally tested after openers Rahul and Sharma departed early. Barring Kohli, no other batter answered the call.
Afghani spinners executed the choke hold during the middle overs and slowed down Indian innings, especially after Kohli's dismissal. With the onus on him, Dhoni was expected to guide India through the difficult period, but the the veteran finisher played out a slow knock and was eventually dismissed on 28 off 52 balls. Dhoni, with the pressure mounting up, went for the big swing, missing Rashid Khan's straighter one completely and was stumped out. Incidentally Dhoni was stumped for the first time since 2011, as India slumped to their lowest total since Apr 2015 (when they have batted the full 50 overs).
Dhoni's slow pace, albeit on a difficult pitch, also invited reactions from fans on Twitter, with some trolling the wicket-keeper and some calling for his retirement.
Just bring reshabh pant and kick Dhoni out please
— Syed Viqar (@SyedViqar12) June 22, 2019
#CWC19 Dhoni should be shunted out of this India team - let him play only Ipl!
— Bala (@Bmdsuccess) June 22, 2019
Two unsung hero for Afghanistan today. 😬
Both of them simply outplayed India with no chance given.#INDvAFG #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/yHu5KANXTT
— Sum!t (@offside_always) June 22, 2019
Expecting Dhoni and Pandya firework in the end ! Me after their innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/8vy5KnQ3qA
— Führer (@ak_koushal) June 22, 2019
@msdhoni itna ghathiya Khel shame on u Dhoni 40 over main v test match wo v world cup k match main retriement lelo — PRIYA RANJAN PANDEY (@PRIYARA28547760) June 22, 2019
Dhoni shouldn't have retired from test cricket pic.twitter.com/MpCZg3qtqK — kathukuran thalaivarae (@Kumaran67033664) June 22, 2019
All Indian Fans to Dhoni#INDvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Hzp1AdvhJs
— Swapnil (@unassertive) June 22, 2019
#INDvAFG what Dhoni's watchful innings did to India!!!!
— Mr Right Winger (@WingerMr) June 22, 2019
