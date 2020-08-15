MS Dhoni Retires: Bajrang Punia, PR Sreejesh Salute 'Inspirational' Former India Captain

Wrestling star Bajrang Punia and Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh led non-cricket personalities' goodbyes to MS Dhoni as the Indian cricketing legend announced his retirement.

Dhoni took to Instagram to post a video of his career in photographs as he bid adieu to international cricket.

He captioned the post as, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The Indian fans wept and sent their best wishes to the cricket who led India to all the three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Sreejesh took to Twitter to send his tribute for Dhoni as he stepped away from the pitch and called him an inspiration for millions.

"You are truly and inspiration for me and millions of people Mahi bhai. MAHI style of retirement 🙏🙏🙏 Happy retirement bhai #endofmahi #msd13 #msdhoni @msdhoni," he tweeted.

Soon after Dhoni announced his retirement, Suresh Raina said he was joining Dhoni on the journey and stepped away from international cricket as well.

Bajrang tweeted his wishes for both Dhoni and Raina and said that they will continue to inspire the youth.

"'Kuch log saath aate hain, aur apna farz nibhate hain aur chale bhi saath jaate hain'. MS Dhoni wa Suresh Raina ko alvida. Cricket ke maidan par aapki safalta yuwaon ke liye hamesha prernadayi rahegi. ('Some people come together, fulfill their duties and then go away together'. Goodbye to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Your success on the cricket field will always serve as inspiration for the youth). Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Bajrang said.

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters also wished Dhoni for the journey ahead and thanked him for the memories.

Thank you for the memories Mahi! 💛Wish you the very best in your future endeavours.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/FaiqgA6vDp — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) August 15, 2020

Every sportsman has to end his journey one day.. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.. All the best for the future brother @msdhoni #MSDhoni7 pic.twitter.com/n0Lofnsib0 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 15, 2020

2020 continues! 😔Watching @msdhoni was one of my reasons to watch cricket You shall always be our Captain Cool!Wish you a very happy 2nd innings of life!#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Ouyg4VkpuH — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) August 15, 2020

Two of the greatest cricketers @msdhoni @ImRaina have taken retirement from Indian cricket today. Their entertaining performances and best moments to Indian cricket will be missed. My best wishes to Dhoni bhaiya & Suresh bhaiya. #DhoniRetires #rainaretires #SureshRaina #MSDhoni7 pic.twitter.com/QL29cTf8Oa — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) August 15, 2020

Cricket will never be the same without you @msdhoni Heartiest congratulations on an awesome and super successful career #MSDhoni #CaptionCool pic.twitter.com/ReYE0yIP52 — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) August 15, 2020

Thank you for all the wonderful memories @msdhoni. Your belief, confidence, courage and hard work will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/5sXkmQUlym — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2020

What an incredible journey brother @ImRaina Best wishes for your future..#Rainaretired pic.twitter.com/dgDb9lJYnu — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 15, 2020

Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings into battle in the upcoming IPL in UAE. He is currently in Chennai with the Chennai Super Kings squad and will be part of a training camp before they leave for UAE.